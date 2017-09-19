British firm bags contract to refurbish Canadian parliament

Take a look

Leading independent professional services company, Turner & Townsend, has signed a £34m contract to oversee refurbishment the Canadian Parliament, supporting jobs in the UK.

The announcement came as the Prime Minister flew into Ottawa for talks with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau where a number of commercial deals are expected to be signed.

Turner & Townsend provides a range of strategic advisory services to Canada including programme, project, and cost and commercial management. From five offices in the country, the business is bringing local knowledge and global expertise to bear on major capital investment schemes.

The Prime Minister said: “This is great news for Turner & Townsend and a show of confidence in UK businesses.

“Turner & Townsend’s £34m contract will safeguard existing jobs in the UK and open new possibilities for future deals with Canada.”

Dr Liam Fox, International Trade Secretary said: “As one of Britain’s closest allies, Canada offers big opportunities for world class British businesses post-Brexit. Companies like Turner & Townsend can help build on the £7 billion worth of British goods and services exported to Canada in 2015 alone.

“The European Commission itself states that 90 per cent of global growth in the next 20 years will be outside the EU. That is why as an international economic department, we will continue to boost UK exports and make the most of enormous global opportunities.”

For more than 70 years Turner & Townsend has been helping to deliver transformational programmes across the real estate, infrastructure and natural resources sectors, making a difference to people’s lives and ensuring a return on investment for their clients and investors.

“Canada and the rest of North America are hugely important to the global success of Turner & Townsend” said Neil Bullen, Managing Director for Global Business Generation. “This is an iconic project and we’re proud to provide British and international expertise to the Canadian Government to make it a success”.