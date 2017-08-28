British female business coach only one to win multiple awards at global conference

Find out more…

At the ActionCOACH Global Conference held in Vancouver in August 2017, Shweta Jhajharia was the only coach to take home two glass awards at the event.

One of these was for the award that almost every business coach dreams to win: Global Coach of the Year, commending her achievements as a business coach in the world stage.

The second accolade was the GrowthCLUB award, which recognises her commitment to quarterly intensive events that help business owners review their progress and strategise for growth.

On top of those two achievements, she was also given the Multi-Millionaire Coach Award – another first as such an award had never existed until this event. This award celebrates Shweta as one of the most valued coaches in the ActionCOACH franchise.

Shweta was chosen for these honours from over approximately 1200 other coaches in 59 countries all around the world, and is a clear signifier of her rise in the ActionCOACH ranks.

These highest of honours are the culmination of the consistently increasing standard of Shweta’s work, reflected in the various accolades she has picked up. Since opening her ActionCOACH franchise in 2008, she has won London Coach of the Year every year, and progressed to winning Coach of the Year for the entire Europe, Middle East and Africa region as of last year. These awards show that she practices what she preaches to her clients when it comes to growth and development in business.

Shweta said: “It is humbling and I am full of gratitude.”

“As always, though, these awards are not mine alone. They are thanks to the purposeful, hard-working team that I am surrounded by, and, of course, the clients who dedicate themselves to achieving greater success in their own businesses.”

Shweta has clearly been focused on an upward trajectory for her clients this year. At the April Europe, Middle East and Africa conference in Harrogate, Shweta’s clients took home 38% of the finalist awards and took home four of the 16 winner awards as well – more than any other single coach in history.

Other achievements this year for Shweta and her team have included external recognition from winning International Stevie® Awards, and being shortlisted for the British Franchise Association HSBC Franchisee of the Year award. Shweta also released a book this year called SPARKS: Ideas to Ignite Your Business Growth (which she has been offering to send to business owners for free at londoncoachinggroup.com/sparksbook)

Shweta said: “It has been an exciting year full of growth and it has been hard work.”

“But as I sit down with my team each quarter, we set even higher targets for the next quarter and we expect to achieve more – both for ourselves and for our clients – in 2018.”