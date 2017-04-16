British commuters walk a “marathon every fortnight”

That’s alot of walking

A study has found that more 3m workers walk the equivalent of a marathon every two weeks on their daily commute to work.

According to the study one in nine workers spend more than 40 minutes walking to work totalling about 2.6 miles per day, be it walking to the tube, hoping on and off buses walking in between stops and tube stations.

Macmillan Cancer Support commissioned the ICM to conduct the poll to try and get people to be more active for OutRun May which helps to raise funds for the charity throughout the month of May.

Lisa Shorter the event manager of Macmillan Cancer Support told the Standard: “Many people dream of being able to do a marathon and this shows commuters are actually much more active than they may realise.”

“We’re encouraging commuters to build on their, perhaps unexpected, daily exercise with OutRun May by setting themselves a goal of miles to run across the 31 days and achieving it one run at a time.”

“If workers can do a marathon every fortnight without even realising it, we can’t wait to see what they can do when they set themselves a goal.”