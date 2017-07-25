British businesses are contributing to the growing landfill problem

New research reveals…

The survey of 1,055 British workers carried out by tradeskips.com, found that 73 per cent do not recycle their waste materials in their place of work, compared to 22 per cent who do not at home.

While almost two thirds (65 per cent) claim they would make a conscious effort to recycle if their employer had an incentive, just 19 per cent say they do recycle at work.

Eight per cent of UK workers do not know whether their company has a recycling system in place.

When quizzed on the waste management scheme at their place of work, more than half (53 per cent) say they believe their company does not recycle due to inadequate recycling facilities in the area, while 29 per cent believe it’s down to cost.

Surprisingly, almost one in five (18 per cent) of those surveyed say they do not recycle in the workplace because it falls outside of their remit.

The data revealed those who work in financial services are the least likely to recycle at work (13 per cent), followed by those who work in IT and communications (14 per cent).

Mark Dunne, director and head of operations at tradeskips.com said: “It’s really quite shocking to see how few UK businesses have a recycling scheme in place.

“While it’s encouraging that councils have brought in strict recycling regulations for households in the UK, this is not being reflected in the workplace as so many British workers do not recycle.

“There are often costs associated with recycling for businesses, but if employers feel passionate about the cause, they could take up with their HR department, or introduce a scheme whereby they share the responsibility among colleagues.”

The UK’s least green industries:

Financial services (e.g. banking, insurance etc.) – 13 per cent Information and communications – 14 per cent Manufacturing – 16 per cent Transportation – 17 per cent Education – 18 per cent Professional services (e.g. law, accountancy etc.) – 19 per cent Retail – 19 per cent Trades (e.g. construction, plumbing etc.) – 19 per cent Utilities – 20 per cent Leisure and travel (e.g. restaurants, parks etc.) – 21 per cent

