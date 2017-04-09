British Airways could start to charge for meals on long-haul flights

Here’s why

British Airways boss Alex Cruz has revealed that free meals could be scrapped as they may start charging for food on long-haul flights.

Cruz speaking in the Sunday Times said: “It’s going great. Customers say to us: ‘Finally, I have good choices. No more chicken or beef’,” he insisted.

BA announced in September last year that they favour M&S sandwiches and salads and would stop doing the free meals on economy flights.

Cruz also hinted that that M&S service could be introduced for economy tickets saying: “we might do it.”

Cruz added that British Airways will get its reputation back and be “the best in Britain and the best in Europe” within two years.