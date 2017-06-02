British Airways: Cabin crew set to strike over pay dispute for four days

More trouble ahead

Cabin crew who are members of Unite will stage a four-day strike from 16 June over a long running dispute in over pay.

Friday’s announcement adds to the growing pressure and problems the airline is facing after last weekend’ global computer outage, that could take off, to as high as £150m in compensation.

A spokeswoman for BA said: “As on the previous dates when Unite called strikes of mixed fleet cabin crew, we will fly all our customers to their destinations.”

“Strike action is completely unnecessary. We had reached a deal on pay, which Unite’s national officers agreed was acceptable. We urge Unite to put the pay proposals to a vote of their members.”

Howard Beckitt, the assistant general secretary for Unite said: “It is disappointing that BA is taking such an approach when we are close to bringing this dispute to a close.”

“BA is almost alone among the employers this union has dealt with in that they can accept the case for a pay deal but want to punish the very people who made the case.”

“For an airline of the size and status of BA passengers want to know staff are treated with respect. Punishing staff for using legitimate industrial means to reach a wage deal is a culture that Unite cannot accept and a culture that will ultimately damage the BA brand.”

“Allow us to settle this dispute, remove the sanctions and let’s move on. BA’s top management needs to think again.”