British Airways cabin crew extend strike over August bank holiday

More travel misery…

British Airways cabin crew could strike any time now until the end of the August, including the bank holiday, the strike is to affect long and short haul flights.

Unite’s Oliver Richardson, said: “The airline needs to get around the negotiating table and start recognising that punishing low-paid workers fighting for fairer pay is no way for a ‘premium’ airline to behave.”

British Airways said in a statement: “As we have done in previous periods of industrial action, we will ensure our customers reach their destinations,” BA said in a statement.

“More than three months ago, Unite agreed that our pay deal was acceptable, but have since refused to ballot their members on it.

“Last week, we took the significant step of offering to return staff travel to crew who had been on strike, which was the biggest outstanding issue in the dispute, in order to bring the dispute to an end.

“Unite has now chosen to reject this offer and call yet more strikes.”