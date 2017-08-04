Britain's favourite emojis revealed

Take a look

Seven in 10 Brits admit emojis work better than words with the characters being used to communicate in online conversations on a daily basis.

Over half the nation (63 per cent) admits to using the symbols rather than words in text every day – with the most popular being a pile of poo, aubergine and See-No-Evil monkey emoji.

Emojis have been around since the 1990s and Apple first included them in its iPhone keyboard in 2011.

Ahead of the Emoji movie launch, the poll of 1,000 people by Mecca Bingo found the key moments emojis are used are to represent a hangover (18.1 per cent), embarrassment (17.2 per cent), excitement (16 per cent) and sarcasm (16 per cent).

This war on words has resulted in emojis now taking over the way we visually represent our feelings, with just over a third of Brits admitting they’d be happy to see emojis replace words altogether.

It seems a picture really does paint a thousand words, with Brits using the poo emoji to be cheekier (16 per cent) and the aubergine emoji (5 per cent) to be more flirty than we might be brave enough to do in words.

When asked to pick the top five moments emojis work better than words, Brits voted as follows:

1. The nauseated face to show we are hung-over (18 per cent)

2. The See-No-Evil monkey to show embarrassment (17.2 per cent)

3. The woman dancing to show you’re ready for a night out (16.7 per cent)

4. The side eyes to mock something (16.5 per cent)

5. The pile of poo to be cheeky (16.1 per cent)

Mecca Bingo, which has its own exclusive range of Emoji Bingo games, is celebrating the launch of the Emoji Movie to highlight how the tiny symbols have become part of everyday language for millions of people around the world – even replacing bingo balls and numbers!

Those who took part in the poll also highlighted the top 10 emojis used on a daily basis:

1. Happy face

2. Heart

3. Crying laughter

4. Poo

5. Love eyes

6. Monkey

7. Winking face

8. Tongue out

9. Thumbs up

10. Aubergine