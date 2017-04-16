Britain is to double its contribution on tropical disease

Woah

Priti Patel the International Development Secretary, is to double the neglected tropical disease spending from £30m to over £70m a year, which is the equivalent of £360m over the next five years.

Patel said Saturday: “These diseases have been named ‘neglected’ for a reason but I’m not prepared for them to be neglected any longer.”

“They cause unimaginable suffering and pain to some of the world’s poorest people.”

“The UK’s support will protect more than 200 million people from a future blighted by tropical disease and represents a huge leap towards ending this scourge.”

Tropical diseases affect more than a billion people from the poorest and most marginalised communities across the world as their capacity, disables, blinds, deforms and does kill many people.