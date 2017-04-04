Brexit deal: German foreign minister say’s “the burden for the Brits is higher than for the Europeans”

Not so good

The British foreign secretary Boris Johnson met Tuesday with the German foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel. Gabriel said that Britain will come off worse if it leaves the EU without any agreement.

Sigmar Gabriel said: “Having no deal is not the best idea for Britain and the European Union.

“It would bring a burden on both sides, for the Brits as well as the Europeans.”

“My personal opinion is that the burden for the Brits is higher than for the Europeans.”

He further said that Germany wants to see a deal which holds the UK “as close as possible” to the EU.

He added: “The objective has to be to work for a good relationship because we will need to rely on each other in the future,” then further stressed that the UK can not expect to enjoy the same advantages after Brexit.

“Of course, we want to see negotiations about Brexit being fair.”

“Fair for Britain, but also from our point of view, fair for the remaining 27 members of the European Union.”

“No-one should be left with the impression that the advantages of membership of the European Union can be used by people who are not members of the European Union.”