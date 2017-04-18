BREAKING: Theresa May has called for a general election

Here’s what was said

The Prime Minister, Theresa May has this morning met with her cabinet and said in a surprise statement live from Downing street that she has “reluctantly” called for a general election on the 8 June.

The House of Commons will vote Wednesday for the proposed general election May will need two-thirds of MPs to agree to this to enable the general election to happen.

May said that the country needs certainty, stability and strong leadership following Brexit and in justifying her decision she said: “The country is coming together but Westminster is not.”

May continued to explain why she has changed her mind on a general election, she said: “I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead is to hold this election.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said previously that he would support an early election.

The fixed-term Parliament Act says that the general election date is the first Thursday in May every five years. The next general election is to be in 2020.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron MP said on twitter: “This is your chance to change the direction of your country”