Boutique hotel Malmaison launches summer sale

Leading boutique hotel brand Malmaison today launches one of its biggest sales of the year. Available for a strictly limited time only, guests that act fast can dine out on two courses from the delicious seasonal fixed price menu, enjoy a blissful night in a slinky bedroom, before kick starting the new day with continental breakfast, all from just £109 for two people.

The offer can be used to book rooms for stays between the 21 July and 4 September, or from the 19 June in Scotland, head over to www.malmaison.com to book now.

Each hotel has its own particular style and personality but every Malmaison boasts stunning design, careful attention to detail and attentive service. Not to mention the food. The brasserie and bar is at the heart of each Malmaison, offering contemporary styled dishes, a vibrant mix of cocktails, bubbles by the bucket load and eclectic craft beers.

Malmaison’s Summer sale package includes two courses from the fixed price menu, usually priced at £19.95 for two courses per person.

Delectable starters include the tender spring lamb benedict, a tasty slow-braised Dorset lamb shoulder in an American glaze, and the grilled masala spiced mackerel, perfectly complimented with a sweet potato and lime pickle.

The main course features four tempting new signature dishes, including chicken milanese, served with a burford brown fried egg and truffle mayonnaise and a mouth-watering fresh spring and wild garlic risotto, which tells you everything you need to know in the title.

Then to the desserts. The warm valrhona caramel chocolate brownie, teamed with brown butter pecan ice cream, is ideal for chocolate lovers, whilst the rhubarb trifle is perfect for those that prefer something fruitier, the seasonal cheese slate offers a more savoury end to the evening.

So, what are you waiting for? Start planning your summer Mal-staycation today and book one of the best deals of the year.