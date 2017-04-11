Borussia Dortmund: Explosion hits football team bus

Here’s what happened

Borussia Dortmund’s champion league tie with AS Monaco is postponed after an explosion happened outside the German club’s hotel.

Dortmund said that defender Marc Bartra has been taken to hospital as the explosions hit the and damaged the bus.

Das Spiel #bvbasm wurde soeben abgesagt. Neuansetzung: Mittwoch, 12.04. 18.45 Uhr. Tickets behalten Gültigkeit. #bvbasm — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) April 11, 2017

Dortmund continued: “Bomb explosion by the team bus at the team hotel.”

“Players are safe. No danger in and around the stadium. Further information to follow.”

Supporters who were already at the stadium not allowed to leave to their safety. This video shows the fans chanting Dortmund as show of solidarity.

Dortmund Police said in a statement: “In the run-up to the Champions League game between BVB and AS Monaco, there was just after 1900 tonight an explosion close to the BVB team bus.”

“According to what we currently know, the wheels of the bus (totally or partly) burst and one person was injured.”

“It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where something exploded.”

The police added that there is no threat to the stadium. It is still unclear as to what caused the explosions.

Mariano Rajoy the Spanish prime minister tweeted he was “following the information that is coming from Dortmund” and wished a “speedy recovery” to Bartra.

Siguiendo la información que nos llega de Dortmund y la evolución de la salud de @MarcBartra, a quien deseo una pronta recuperación. MR — Mariano Rajoy Brey (@marianorajoy) April 11, 2017

The match will now be played at 5:45pm UK time on Wednesday 12 April.