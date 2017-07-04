Billionaire tycoon, Mike Ashley says the £14m claim against him was ‘drink banter’

Here’s why

Jeffery Blue who is a finance expert has taken Billionaire Mike Ashley to the High Court in London claiming that he owed £14m.

Blue is claiming that the meetings were regularly held in pubs and he was promised £15m should he increase the share price for Sports Direct to rise to £8, he was only paid £1m.

Ashley is claiming that the purported deal that was struck between them both was fuelled with drink and was “banter.”

Ashley said in a written statement: “I can’t believe that [Mr Blue] is now trying to take me for £14m off the back of some drink banter that he is seeking to engineer into something more.”

They both do agree that the conversation took place in the Horse & Groom, London in 2013.

Ashley’s QC, David Cavender accused Blue of “making up evidence” and made out his claim was a “opportunistic try-on.”

“He does recall ‘that there was a lot of banter and bravado’.

“He does not recall any discussion about whether Mr Blue would be paid a sum of money if the share price reached £8 a share.”

The hearing continues.