BBC Apprentice winner Alana Spencer prepares to expand business

Ridiculously Rich, the handmade cake business owned by Lord Sugar and BBC Apprentice winner Alana Spencer are to launch an ambitious new initiative in order to expand the company’s presence throughout the UK.

While Alana’s delicious cakes are already available to customers nationwide via the Ridiculously Rich website, this new launch will boost the brand’s profile in a number of different ways:

Regional Ambassadors : Ridiculously Rich ambassadors have been appointed in numerous regions across England and Wales, with plans to expand into Scotland as well. These ambassadors will represent the brand and sell Alana’s mouth-watering tray bakes at all sorts of local events, including food festivals, country shows, farmer’s markets, and so on.

Wholesalers: Alana and Lord Sugar are seeking to grow the wholesale element of their joint business venture by encouraging shops and cafés across Great Britain to stock Ridiculously Rich treats. Wholesalers will be able to purchase products in bulk online, taking advantage of generous trade discounts in the process. The regional ambassadors will also be involved in this side of the business, signing up new wholesale clients at the events they attend.

New Website:Designer Websites, a web development company based in South Wales, have created a new and improved ecommerce website for Ridiculously Rich that will be rolled out to coincide with the launch event on 15 May. In addition to providing a better user experience for the company's online customers, the new site makes it easy for business owners to register as Ridiculously Rich wholesalers, as well as including an 'upcoming events' calendar and a management console for regional ambassadors.

About Ridiculously Rich

Alana Spencer started Ridiculously Rich (originally Narna’s Cakes) when she was just 17 years old. The future BBC Apprentice winner began her career by making cakes in the quaint country kitchen of her parents’ home in West Wales. Spencer’s baked goods were so good that she was asked to become the official cake supplier for the delicatessen she was working in at the time. This early taste of success encouraged Alana to attend various markets and food shows across the country in order to sell her delicious cakes to a wider audience.

Fast forward to the present day, and Spencer is no longer confined to her parents’ kitchen. In late 2016, she triumphed over a number of other eager entrepreneurs to win the twelfth series of The BBC Apprentice, thereby securing a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar and a dream opportunity to turn her home-grown business into a nationwide success.

Ridiculously Rich by Alana

The Cakes

Here are some of the tantalising handmade treats that can be purchased from the Ridiculously Rich website (and which will soon be available from your local brand ambassador):

Belgian Chocolate Rocky Road : Deliciously indulgent, these chunks of Belgian chocolate rocky road are made with 55 per cent dark Belgian chocolate poured over a mixture of biscuit and giant marshmallows.

: Deliciously indulgent, these chunks of Belgian chocolate rocky road are made with 55 per cent dark Belgian chocolate poured over a mixture of biscuit and giant marshmallows. Crème Brûlée Brownie : A gooey chocolate brownie base smothered in vanilla and white chocolate topping and sprinkled with homemade butterscotch.

: A gooey chocolate brownie base smothered in vanilla and white chocolate topping and sprinkled with homemade butterscotch. Gooey Chocolate Brownie : One of Alana’s most popular treats, this gooey chocolate brownie is made with 70 per cent dark Belgian chocolate.

: One of Alana’s most popular treats, this gooey chocolate brownie is made with 70 per cent dark Belgian chocolate. Peanut Butter Fudge Cake : A mixture of peanut butter and fudge, this delightful treat is perfect for peanut butter lovers!

: A mixture of peanut butter and fudge, this delightful treat is perfect for peanut butter lovers! Salted Caramel Cake : A salted caramel take on the famous millionaires’ slice. Salted caramel cake consists of a shortbread base topped with homemade caramel, a sprinkling of Anglesey sea salt, and dark Belgian chocolate.

: A salted caramel take on the famous millionaires’ slice. Salted caramel cake consists of a shortbread base topped with homemade caramel, a sprinkling of Anglesey sea salt, and dark Belgian chocolate. Sticky Toffee Flapjack : This delicious treat combines the gooey stickiness of toffee with the moreishness of a flapjack.

: This delicious treat combines the gooey stickiness of toffee with the moreishness of a flapjack. These are Alana’s six most popular cakes, and they are available to buy from the Ridiculously Rich website in packs of up to 18 slices all year round.

Alongside these wonderful cakes, Ridiculously Rich also sell seasonal boxes containing a variety of season-appropriate cakes. Each new month brings a new selection of unique treats, so be sure to check the website regularly to see what the latest flavour of the month is!

About Designer Websites

As mentioned above, Spencer’s new website was developed by Welsh web development company designer websites. Spencer is the fourth BBC Apprentice winner to have their business website designed and developed by Designer Websites, who also worked with 2012 winner Ricky Martin (Hyper Recruitment Solutions), 2013 winner Dr Leah Totton (Dr Leah Clinics), and 2015 winner Joseph Valente (ImpraGas).