Barcelona terror attacks: House explodes as terrorist were ‘preparing an explosive device’

Catalan police in Barcelona have confirmed that one person was killed when a house exploded in the popular tourist area of Alcanar, Wednesday evening.

TV3 reported that the explosion happened in a small village if Alcanar Platja, which is about 100 miles southwest of Barcelona.

Police have further said that they believe the terrorists were “preparing an explosive device.”

Thursday, two terror attacks unfolded, one of which was deadly killing 13 people and injuring more than 100.