Barcelona attack suspect named by police as Younes Abouyaaqoub

Manhunt extended across Europe

Spanish officials have confirmed the identity of the driver suspected of driving the van that killed 13 people in Barcelona last week, as the manhunt extends across Europe.

Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn told Catalunya Radio that ‘everything indicates’ Younes Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan and resident of the northern town of Ripoll, was the driver of the van and that he is the last member of the 12-man extremist cell still at large.

We’re searching for this person as the suspected perpetrator of the Barcelona attack. He was the driver van. Share as much as possible pic.twitter.com/UbsT5vkqlT — Mossos (@mossos) August 21, 2017

The BBC report that CCTV footage from the day of the attack appears to show him fleeing the scene on foot.

The broadcaster said three images in El Pais newspaper allegedly show Abouyaaqoub walking through La Boqueria market, wearing sunglasses, as he passes other people heading away from Las Ramblas.

Local authorities have said they cannot rule out the possibility that he had made it across the border to France.

Police have released more images of Abouyaaqoub in an appeal for more information that will lead to his capture. They have said he is dangerous and could be armed.