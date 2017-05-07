Banksy prepares Britain for Brexit

Amazing!

Banksy our most famous street artist has painted this picture ahead of Britain leaving the EU in Dover.

Banksy’s art work can sell for hundreds of thousands if not millions of pounds. The street art features a man on a long ladder, cleverly chipping away at one of the 12 stars from the Euro flag.

Banksy has confirmed that he was behind this spectacular street art in Dover by posting the picture, on what is believed to be his official Instagram account.

Thanks #Banksy for your latest work in Dover. Love it! pic.twitter.com/USvk2WYUKj — The Mash Tun, Dover (@MashTunDover) May 7, 2017

Photo supplied by Nelzon Mamani with thanks.