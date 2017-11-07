Banking revolution set to take the square mile by storm

Here’s why

The banking revolution comes to Liverpool Street with dog shows, stilt walkers, live music, shoe-shining and entertainment

Grand Opening celebrations to take place on Thursday 16 and Friday 17 November

52nd store and the bank keeps growing

Metro Bank, the revolution in British banking, is bringing the banking revolution to the heart of the City, with the opening of its Liverpool Street store. To mark the grand occasion,city workers, businesses and local residents will be treated to a launch party like no other, as the bank celebrates bringing its seven-day-a-week, customer-focussed bank to another community.

Alderman Charles Bowman, Lord Mayor Elect of the City of London said: “I am delighted to be officially opening, during my first week in office, this Metro Bank branch in the heart of the Square Mile – a demonstration of the Bank’s growth and ability to meet public need. We, at the City of London, remain dedicated to providing world-class infrastructure for all residents, workers and visitors. This new branch will be a welcome addition for many, complementing the City’s wealth of services and making London a better place to do business.”

The bank’s store expansion continues with a further three more stores in Clapham High Street, Canterbury and Swindon due to open before the end of the year and 12 new stores planned for 2018.

Iain Kirkpatrick, Managing Director Retail Banking at Metro Bank said: “Customers are telling us time after time that they want the option to choose how, when and where they bank. That’s why we offer customers fantastic service across all our channels and are opening stores in prime locations, which are open when customers need them and provide services that they can’t get anywhere else.

“At our new Liverpool Street store, our friendly colleagues are there for customers from early in the morning to late at night, customers can open an account then and there and have new cards printed on-the-spot. There’s meeting room space for business customers to use free-of-charge and we’ll be hosting a range of networking and community events in store throughout the year. We very much look forward to welcoming both local businesses and residents to our new City store over the coming weeks and months.”

Metro Bank stores are open seven days a week, early until late, perfect for those who want to manage their finances before or after work. Using cutting-edge technology, business accounts can be opened in weeks rather than months and retail current accounts in around 20 minutes. All stores offer safe deposit boxes for customers’ valuables and free coin counting machines for customers and non-customers alike.