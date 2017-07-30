Australia counter terrorism police foil terror plot to ‘bring down plane’

Terror plot foiled

Malcolm Turnball, Australia’s prime minister has told a news conference that counter terrorism police have thwarted a terror attack to bring down a plane.

Four men have been arrested in Sydney following several raids in the suburbs of Surry Hills, Wiley Park, Punchbowl and Lakemba, according to broadcaster ABC.

Turnball said: “I can report last night that there has been a major joint counter-terrorism operation to disrupt a terrorist plot to bring down an airplane.

“The threat of terrorism is very real. The efforts overnight have been very effective but there’s more work to do.

“The operation is continuing.”

The plot appears to bear the hallmarks of an “Islamic inspired plot,” according to Commissioner Andrew Colvin of the Australian Federal Police.

Colvin said: “In recent days, law enforcement has become aware of information that suggested some people in Sydney were planning to commit a terrorist attack using an improvised device.

“We are investigating information indicating the aviation industry was potentially a target of that attack.”

Colvin was asked he Islamic state is behind this proposed plot, he said: “We believe it’s Islamic-inspired terrorism.”

It is unclear as to which airport or airline they proposed to attack, as a result security has been stepped up at Sydney Airport and all other domestic and international terminals in Australia.

Michael Keenan the justice minister said: “The primary threat to Australia still remains lone actors, but the events overnight remind us that there is still the ability for people to have sophisticated plots and sophisticated attacks still remain a real threat.”