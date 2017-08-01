Atlas Biomed launches personalised health testing for consumers

One to watch

Today, Atlas Biomed, the UK-based personalised health technology company, has announced plans to shake up the £800m UK genomics marketplace and educate consumers on the big data approach to their healthcare.

Atlas is launching consumer-oriented DNA and gut microbiome tests with integrated analysis on the company’s health platform. This will allow users to understand their health risks and show them how to improve their well-being with tailored recommendations for food, exercise and lifestyle. It is the only company worldwide to offer both tests directly to consumers.

Results from these tests and other sources will feed into an insight-driven consumer health platform. Select partners – ranging from private healthcare providers through to nutritionists and fitness centres will be able to use this data and provide personalised preventative guidance to users.

Professor Jim Wilson of Edinburgh University and member of the Atlas Scientific Board of Advisors, said: “The Atlas genome and microbiome analyses deliver pioneering insight into health, well-being and disease risk that cannot be discovered in any other way.

“This unique picture of individual risk is bringing integrated personalised medicine to the consumer for the first time.”

Drawing upon professional experience and that of his team of geneticists, bioinformaticians, medical professionals and IT experts, Atlas has created a product that CEO, Sergey Musienko, defines as “unique.”. “Too great a focus is put on reactive care.” said Musienko.

“Moving forwards, there has to be a focus on preventive care, and giving people control over their health before conditions develop.”

When asked about his perspective on the future of DNA sequencing, Musienko said, “The market is forecast to grow rapidly over the coming years due to the falling cost of DNA sequencing technology and growing interests of consumers and pharmaceutical companies.”

Tests will be available for consumers to purchase from AtlasBiomed.com for just £149.00 for the Atlas DNA Test, £125.00 for the Atlas Microbiome Test or £260 for the two-test bundle.