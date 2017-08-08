ASOS opening huge US warehouse  

Targeting international markets

ASOS has announced it is investing more than £30m in a giant new warehouse in the US, in a ‘significant’ step as part of its international expansion.

The online retailer said the facility just outside Atlanta Georgia will significantly enhance ASOS’ service to customers in the US providing more cost effective, faster and more flexible delivery options.

The warehouse will have space for 10m items of clothing and accessories and operations are due to start next autumn.

The company said the warehouse was part of a phased development programme, with initial investment of $40m in the facility and then scope for further expansion in the future.

Nick Beighton chief executive said: “This agreement is a major step forward for ASOS in the US and demonstrates the opportunity we believe lies ahead in this key market.

“Our US fulfilment centre will enable us to significantly develop our proposition for our 20-something US customers supporting our continued growth and future ambitions.”

ASOS’ US business delivered 39 per cent constant currency growth in the first six months of the current financial year following sales of £179m in the year ended August 2016.