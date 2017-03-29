Article 50: What happens next?

29 March 2017 | By Mark Fitt

Brexit Flags

Brexit: next possible steps..

Theresa May has now signed the formal letter to exit Brexit, so what happens next? Here is a very brief ‘guideline’ as to what the next steps ‘may’ look like.

  • 29 March 2017, the Prime Minister Triggers Article 50, the Eu summit leaders will meet without Theresa May to agree the European Commission mandate to start negotiations with the UK
  • May 2017, European Commission will publish the negotiating guidelines that its given by the 27 EU leaders
  • May or June 2017 EU and UK negotiations may begin
  • 23 April and 7 May are the French presidential elections
  • 24 September are the parliamentary German elections
  • October 2018 the British government will have hoped to have completed all negotiations
  • March 2019 the UK will formally leave the EU. However, Article 50 negotiations could be extended with the approval of the 27 EU member states

 

Most Popular

Most Emailed

Social Bookmarks