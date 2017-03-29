Article 50: What happens next?
Brexit: next possible steps..
Theresa May has now signed the formal letter to exit Brexit, so what happens next? Here is a very brief ‘guideline’ as to what the next steps ‘may’ look like.
- 29 March 2017, the Prime Minister Triggers Article 50, the Eu summit leaders will meet without Theresa May to agree the European Commission mandate to start negotiations with the UK
- May 2017, European Commission will publish the negotiating guidelines that its given by the 27 EU leaders
- May or June 2017 EU and UK negotiations may begin
- 23 April and 7 May are the French presidential elections
- 24 September are the parliamentary German elections
- October 2018 the British government will have hoped to have completed all negotiations
- March 2019 the UK will formally leave the EU. However, Article 50 negotiations could be extended with the approval of the 27 EU member states