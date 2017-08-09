Armed police respond as passengers ‘went crazy’ as British Airways plane was delayed

Here’s what happened

It has been reported that armed police were called when passengers erupted and “went crazy” as their flight was delayed for two days at Heathrow airport.

The fight was due to take off Sunday, at 4:40pm to Las Vegas however, after two aborted take-offs due to technical faults the flight did not take off until Tuesday.

The first flight was abandoned Sunday over a technical fault, Monday there was an issue over baggage and then to top it all off, just before the second flight was about to take off it was cancelled.

It was then reported that passengers went crazy and police met the plane as the flight crew and the pilot were concerned.

A British Airways spokesperson said: “We fully appreciate how frustrating this experience has been, and have apologised to our customers for the long delay to their flight.

“We provided refreshments, hotel accommodation and help with expenses during the delay, and the flight departed yesterday.”

Delayed British Airways plane