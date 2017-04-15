Apple to design self-driving cars

Apple’s latest tech news

The fiercely competitive and lucrative self-driving car market now sees Apple joining the race.

Car manufacturers such as BMW, Volkswagen, Tesla, Ford and General Motors have long been in the race including tech firms google and Uber.

Apple were awarded their permit Friday by the Californian Department of Motor Vehicles to start testing their technology on public roads. They will be testing the 2015 Lexus Rx 450 hybrid SUVs.

Apple believes that self-driving cars can save lives and accidents along with easing congestion.