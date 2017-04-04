Amazon business launches in the UK to serve procurement needs of businesses of every size

Here’s what you need to know

Amazon Business combines the value, convenience and selection customers have come to love from Amazon, with a range of new features and unique benefits tailored to businesses.

Features include Free One-Day Delivery on orders of £30 or more, VAT-exclusive pricing, VAT invoicing and Amazon Business Analytics.

Amazon Tuesday announced the launch of Amazon Business (www.amazon.co.uk/business), a new service to meet the procurement needs of businesses of every size - from small businesses to large multi-national organisations, as well as institutional buyers like universities, hospitals and non-profits.

Amazon Business customers benefit from a range of business-tailored features such as Free One-Day Delivery on orders of £30 or more, VAT-exclusive pricing, VAT invoicing and Amazon Business Analytics to gain visibility into how their business is spending. It’s the selection, convenience and value customers love about Amazon, now for business.

Amazon Business offers more than one hundred million products in a wide range of categories, such as:

Laptops, office supplies and storage solutions, through to office furniture and commercial grade printers

Industrial safety and contractor grade power tools through to thermal imaging cameras

Janitorial supplies and cleaning products through to industrial grade high pressure washers

More than 50,000 types of lab supplies, including microscopes, test tubes and high-speed centrifuges

In addition to competitive pricing and great selection, Amazon Business customers have access to the following features:

Free One-Day Delivery: Get what you want fast and free on qualified orders of £30 or more

Get what you want fast and free on qualified orders of £30 or more VAT-exclusive pricing and VAT invoicing: The Amazon buying experience with VAT-exclusive pricing and availability of VAT invoices

The Amazon buying experience with VAT-exclusive pricing and availability of VAT invoices Visibility and control: Add a Purchase Order (PO) number to your orders, add multiple users to your business account, set spending limits, enable purchasing approval workflows and gain visibility into how your business is spending with Amazon Business Analytics

Add a Purchase Order (PO) number to your orders, add multiple users to your business account, set spending limits, enable purchasing approval workflows and gain visibility into how your business is spending with Amazon Business Analytics Detailed transaction data on commercial card purchases : Track and reconcile your business purchases with line-item detail on every Amazon Business purchase made with a Visa Commercial Card issued by Barclaycard, Citi, HSBC or Lloyds Bank

: Track and reconcile your business purchases with line-item detail on every Amazon Business purchase made with a Visa Commercial Card issued by Barclaycard, Citi, HSBC or Lloyds Bank Integrated into procurement systems: Enabled on leading e-procurement platforms including Coupa, JAGGAER and SAP Ariba

“Whether you are a sole trader, a buyer in a mid-size company or a Chief Procurement Officer in a large multi-national organisation, Amazon Business has the products and capabilities to serve your needs,” said Bill Burkland, Head of Amazon Business UK. “Amazon Business combines more than one hundred million business products with a new set of unique business features – from reporting and analytics to spending limits and purchasing workflow approvals making it everything you love about Amazon, now for business.”

Amazon Business launched in the US in April 2015, serving more than 400,000 businesses and generating more than $1bn in sales in its first year. Amazon Business launched in Germany in December 2016, with more than 50,000 business customers now using Amazon Business and over 10,000 business sellers having accessed the Amazon Business Seller feature set to sell their products to business customers. Since its US launch, Amazon Business has shipped to business customers in more than 60 countries through its US and German websites.

“As a company, we want to spend as little time as possible purchasing the thousands of things we need to run our business,” said Paul Egan, CTO of Founders Factory, one of the UK’s leading start up incubators. “Amazon Business gives us access to everything we need at competitive prices, whilst supporting our fast pace and agile way of working crucial as we’re currently hiring one to two people per week on average.”

Business customers can register for a free Amazon Business account via www.amazon.co.uk/business. Sellers that would like to add products to Amazon’s growing Amazon Business selection can learn more at www.amazon.co.uk/business-seller.

Amazon Business combines the value, convenience and selection customers have come to love from Amazon, with a range of new features and unique benefits tailored to businesses.

Features include Free One-Day Delivery on orders of £30 or more, VAT-exclusive pricing, VAT invoicing and Amazon Business Analytics.