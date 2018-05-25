Almost half of UK workers see little opportunity for career progression

New research shows

Almost half (49%) of UK workers believe their current job offers little to no chance for career progression, reveals new research from employee experience management company Qualtrics.

The Qualtrics research, which surveyed 1,000 UK workers, found that only 7% of UK workers believe there is a great deal of opportunity to progress their career in their organisation. It’s a marked difference from October 2017, when the number of employees saying that they have a significant opportunity for career progression was 17%.

The research suggests the pessimistic outlook of UK workers could be down to a lack of acknowledgment and support at work. Of those claiming to have little or no opportunities for career progression:

71% are given little to no change to trying out new things that interest them

100% say they don’t receive the right level of support from managers

49% rarely receive consistent acknowledgement for doing good work

Commenting on the findings, Jack Davies, Head of Content EMEA, Qualtrics, said, “It’s clear a large percentage of the UK working population does not feel valued by their employers and feel they are being held back in developing their career.

“To keep employees engaged and motivated, organisations need to providing opportunities to develop and grow, otherwise people will simply look elsewhere for those opportunities. The employee experience is vital to the success of an organisation - happy employees deliver great products and services to happy customers and are the cornerstone of a successful brand. If employees are stagnating in their roles it can affect their engagement, motivation and ultimately their ability to deliver for the organisation.

“Business leaders need to listen and act on employee feedback to make sure they address these issues and hold on to their best people.”