Airbus cuts A380 super jumbo production

Second time in a year

Aircraft maker Airbus announced that it is cutting production of its A380 double decker super jumbo for the second time in a year.

In their report on the first six months of 2017 Airbus said they were “considering the current A380 order booking situation” and that deliveries will be adjusted to eight aircraft in 2019.

The company has previously said that production would slow from 15 deliveries this year to 12 in 2018 as companies favour smaller more efficient aircraft.

Meanwhile Airbus will be scaling up production of the bestselling A320neo as demand increases although the company said this was challenging due to engine issues.

Tom Enders, chief executive, said: “The commercial aircraft environment remains healthy while the robust order backlog continues to support our production ramp-up plans.

“However, we are facing challenges due to ongoing engine issues but we have a clear road-map in place and have maintained our full-year guidance. Achieving the aircraft delivery target depends on the engine suppliers meeting their commitments.”