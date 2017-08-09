AIM-quoted cyber-security group Defenx boosts growth with up to £2m secured funding through UK Bond Network

Here’s why

Defenx plc, the AIM-quoted cyber-security software group, is issuing up to £2m of convertible bonds via UK Bond Network, the alternative finance provider that specialises in structuring and distributing investment opportunities in secured corporate debt.

Defenx raised £1.425m in equity through a placing and subscription of new ordinary shares. Full details of the fundraising are announced here.The company is undertaking the combined debt and equity fundraising so it can respond fully to growing demand for its range of security, backup and protection solutions for smartphones, PCs and networks.

The bond will pay a coupon or annual interest of between eight per cent and 10 per cent, the precise rate to be determined by participating bond investors through an auction process on UK Bond Network’s online investment platform. Interest will be payable quarterly over a 36-month term. The auction is scheduled to close on Wednesday, 30 August 2017.

Starting today, eligible investors can review the Offer Documents on UKBN’s platform and in one week’s time, the opportunity to participate in the live auction process will open. Anyone wishing to participate should register at www.ukbondnetwork.com.

UK Bond Network has already arranged for £1.25m more than half the bond issue to be underwritten. The bond will be convertible into ordinary shares at the conversion price of 200 pence, being a 25 per cent premium to the equity placing price.

The bonds will be secured by all-assets debentures from the group and guaranteed by the company’s subsidiaries. The convertible bond is subject to approval by a general meeting of the company on 23 August 2017.

Andrea Stecconi, CEO of Defenx, said: “The mobile security market is expected to grow to US$5.8bn by 2019. This fundraising provides a solid base to support our strategy of continued expansion in both corporate and consumer markets to achieve significant profitable growth.

“Working with our advisers we have sought to lessen financial risk by achieving the optimum balance of equity and, through UK Bond Network’s distinctive process, debt.”

Chris Maule, CEO and Founder of UK Bond Network, said:“Defenx is an exciting company in a growing, increasingly important cyber-security market and is typical of the type of business benefiting from corporate bonds issued via UK Bond Network.

“Convertible bonds also offer investors the potential to generate additional returns if the Company’s share price performs over the life of the bond.”