Aim listed pharmaceutical firm Quantum Pharma bought for £150.3m by Clinigen

Here’s why

Wednesday, Clinigen has agreed to buy their rival Quantum Pharma for a staggering £150.3m, this acquisition will help strengthen Clinigen’s global expansion into the market.

Quantum floated in 2014, in 2016 they placed new management due to poor performance, their valuation was £125m at the time they floated and their share price has rocketed to more than 19 per cent.

Chief executive of the pharma group Clinigen, Shaun Chilton, said: “The earnings enhancing acquisition of Quantum is an excellent operational and geographical, as well as cultural, fit with Clinigen.

“With the addition of Quantum, we will be in a stronger position to drive our global expansion in the unlicensed and commercial medicine markets.”