Adobe opens flagship office in the heart of London’s Tech City

Adobe, the global leader in digital experiences, has opened a new flagship office in London’s Shoreditch area, confirming its commitment to growth in the UK and Europe. Adobe’s creative, marketing and document solutions give everyone — from emerging artists to global brands —everything needed to design and deliver exceptional digital experiences.

The new office, situated on the seventh, eighth and 13th floors of the White Collar Factory on Old Street Roundabout, will be a centre of creativity and collaboration in one of London’s most exciting and diverse working communities: the ‘Silicon Roundabout’. Signifying the confidence Adobe has in the future of the UK’s digital economy and its thriving technology sector, it will be a London hub for Adobe’s 600 employees across the UK, 400 of whom work in the London area including at Adobe’s European headquarters in Maidenhead.

Matt Hancock, the Minister of State for Digital and Culture, said: “I’m delighted Adobe has opened its new office in London and will continue its ongoing investment in the UK. The decision is another vote of confidence in our thriving digital economy that will help support digital transformation across the whole country.”

Garrett Ilg, President, Adobe Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “As both the public and private sectors go through rapid digital transformation, our market-leading digital media and digital marketing solutions are helping revolutionise how brands design and deliver exceptional digital experiences.

“We place tremendous value on the UK and European market and see strong potential in further growing our business in the region by offering trusted technology solutions that empower individuals, businesses and drive economic growth.”

The White Collar Factory is a new development by Derwent London with architects AHMM and engineers, Arup and AKT II. It takes its inspiration from 20th Century architects Frank Lloyd Wright and Jean Prouvé who transferred mass manufacturing technology to architectural design, providing an industrial aesthetic inside and out.

The building follows sustainable design principles, with high ceilings, abundant natural light, and natural ventilation via concrete core cooling, resulting in a BREEAM 2014 Outstanding rating. Other features include a roof terrace with a 150m running track, flexible working spaces and a secure cycle parking with shower facilities. It is also the UK’s first building to achieve the Wired Certified Platinum for Development & Redevelopment rating. This trusted mark, launched by the Mayor of London, guarantees world-class digital connectivity.

Adobe’s space is open-plan, with additional facilities such as a library, games areas, standing desks, a tech café, social hubs, and the first UK-based “Customer Experience Centre”—which will provide UK and European customers an environment in which to experience Adobe technology in action.

The creative work environment equally prioritises both individual and group space and equips employees with the technology they need to easily and efficiently collaborate. Adobe’s creative spirit features across the office with an installation of coloured mirrors reflecting the iconic London skyline mimicking filters of Adobe Photoshop, and an exclusive ceramic centrepiece designed by Zachary Eastwood-Bloom, an East London-based artist.

IIg said: “We look forward to welcoming our employees and customers into what we hope will be an inspirational, artistic, technology-forward space. The office boasts cutting-edge connectivity and technology alongside bright and open areas where teams can meet and work together, as well as quieter spaces for individual work.

“The White Collar Factory and all of East London provides plenty of downtime and networking opportunities for Adobe employees; we are excited to be a part of such a vibrant and thriving UK community.”