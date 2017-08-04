Accenture hires 1,700 people in the UK

This is what they said

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will have hired approximately 1,700 people into its UK workforce during its FY17 fiscal year, which ends on August 31, 2017. The roles cover a broad spectrum of skills and offer opportunities to a range of candidates from experienced executives to apprentices and graduates.

These positions are based at Accenture’s locations throughout the UK, with a focus on London and Newcastle. Professionals with digital and technology skills have been a key target for the recruitment drive, as Accenture fills more than 500 positions across areas including Robotics, Cyber Defence, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Virtual Reality and DevOps.

The Rt Hon Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond MP said: “This investment is a vote of confidence in our plan to build a stronger economy. These jobs will be filled around the country in cutting-edge sectors where Britain leads the world, such as cyber security, robotics and virtual reality”.

“Accenture’s growing workforce marks our ongoing commitment to the UK as we continue to help our clients navigate through a period of unprecedented change and digital disruption,” said Olly Benzecry, chairman and senior managing director for Accenture in the UK and Ireland. “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be at Accenture as we work with organisations to unlock value through innovation.

“As new technologies rapidly impact every aspect of our lives, from progress in AI to the increasing threat of cyber crime, we are taking on people who possess the skills required to help our clients to succeed in the digital economy.

“In return, we offer them the opportunity to work with those technologies that are transforming the way we live and work, in an organisation that puts our employees’ learning and professional development first.”

The company is also bolstering its technology advisory and consulting workforce in key industries including Financial Services, Communications & Media, Retail, Consumer Goods & Services, Utilities and Government, and hiring across its Operations, Strategy and Security businesses.

Accenture has recruited approximately 600 entry level employees including both school leavers and university graduates, as the company broadens its recruitment pipeline to attract a diverse range of talented individuals.

Accenture is training 40 technology apprentices this year, and offering technology and digital-oriented work experience and vocational training opportunities through Movement to Work, the collaboration of UK employers committed to tackling youth unemployment which Accenture helped found. Movement to Work is one of Accenture’s flagship Skills to Succeed corporate citizenship initiatives in the UK, and a number of Movement to Work participants go on to join Accenture’s Technology Apprenticeship Programme.

The company’s investment in technology and digital talent comes as it continues to build its innovation capabilities in the UK. Earlier in the year it launched a Liquid Studio in London, providing clients with a collaborative working space where they can experiment with technologies including AI and Internet of Things, and quickly turn concepts into products to accelerate their next phase of digital transformation.

In addition, Accenture recently opened an Innovation Centre for Finance & Risk on its Newcastle Campus. The new centre develops solutions for finance and risk data management, data engineering, advanced analytics, AI and reporting.

Both facilities form part of the Accenture Innovation Architecture, which combines capabilities from across the company to help clients develop and deliver disruptive innovations and scale them quickly. From research, ventures and labs to studios, innovation centres and delivery centres, the Accenture Innovation Architecture helps companies imagine the future and bring it to life.

Qualified candidates may apply for the latest jobs here:

https://www.accenture.com/gb-en/careers/