Abdul Hassan was due to work for KPMG and now faces deportation

Here’s why

Abdul Hassan who is 18-years-old and has lived in east London for 13 years’ faces being deported to his birthplace, Bangladesh.

A petition that’s been set up has already received nearly 20,000 signatures calling for Hassan to be allowed to remain in the UK.

Hassan was due to start work for accountancy firm KPMG however, his application for leave to remain was turned down by the Home Office last year saying that his mother in Bangladesh is now capable of looking after him.

Hassan told the Standard: “I was really, really shocked when it happened. If I don’t deserve leave to remain then who does?”

“I have been very anxious about it, very scared about what’s going to happen.”

“The day I got the job offer from KPMG it was one of the happiest days of my life, everyone one was really happy for me, all my friends told me how proud they were.”

“Then two weeks later I found out about this and it was the worst day of my life.”

Hassan moved to the UK at the age of five and lived with his aunt in Stoke Newington after his mother and father were unwell.

The petition was set up by Hassan’s friend Hector O’Shea, he described Hassan as “one of the hardest working people,” saying “his care for others is second to none.”

Hassan did his A-levels last year and received an A and two Bs he said: “It has been amazing; this support has been lovely and it has made me hopeful.”

“Hopefully the appeal will be successful and then I can get my life back and start at KPMG.”

“I’ve never had to tell anyone [about my situation] because it has never been issue and at first I was really embarrassed but I have recently realised it is nothing.”

Hassan’s six-year chartered accountancy apprenticeship was to start in September of last year and has now been delayed until this September.

Hassan added to the Standard: “Ever since I was a young age I have always wanted to be an entrepreneur. KPMG will give me a better idea of how businesses work.”

“Eventually I want to be a charity worker. I want to help in Syria, the amount of orphans it has created I know what that feels like.”

“But first I want to be successful to get the ability to help people before I move on charity work.”

A KPMG spokesman told the Standard: “Whilst we sympathise with the situation, KPMG cannot comment on the British Government’s approach on immigration matters.”

“However, we have been in touch with Abdul to offer our support and we hope his situation is resolved as quickly as possible.”