A speeding car ‘intentionally’ ploughs into pedestrians in New York City’s Times square

A Car has ‘intentionally’ ploughed into pedestrians in New York City’s Times square, Thursday lunchtime.

An 18-year-old woman has been killed and many injured as a speeding car deliberately drove at pedestrians on the pavement in New York’s Times square.

More than 20 people have been injured, one person who was injured said to Reuters, it appeared to be “intentional.”

It has been reported that the driver was drunk behind the wheel and has previous convictions of drink driving and police have said that they do not think this is terror related and is just an “isolated incident.”

The New York Police department has closed down the area and a man has been detained and posted this on Twitter:

One male in custody in the #TimesSquarevehicle collision.

It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

It has been alleged that a former naval officer age 26, known as Richard Rojas from the Bronx district, was detained at the scene.

A witness said on Twitter:

A car just ran over a bunch of people in Times Square outside the Vicom building. I was literally just outside there I’m shaking — Joe (@JoeMichaell_) May 18, 2017

Warning: You may find some of these images disturbing:

#BREAKING - Speeding car strikes pedestrians in #NewYork, several injured, eyewitnesses say seems deliberate car ramming pic.twitter.com/m84n3ZMSPT — Lee Hannon (@HannonTV) May 18, 2017

People are laying on the sidewalks in Times Square, a car seems to have run on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/g2efKLfoX8 — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

It has been reported that a witness saw a victim covered in blood and shoes were seen lying across the road.

What’s happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

Another person said this on Twitter:

It’s very unlikely but does anyone think of the possibility that the driver could had a heart attack or something like that? #NewYork — Sebastiaan Beens (@BeensSebastiaan) May 18, 2017

