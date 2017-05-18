A speeding car ‘intentionally’ ploughs into pedestrians in New York City’s Times square

18 May 2017 | By Mark Fitt

Here’s what happened

A Car has ‘intentionally’ ploughed into pedestrians in New York City’s Times square, Thursday lunchtime.

An 18-year-old woman has been killed and many injured as a speeding car deliberately drove at pedestrians on the pavement in New York’s Times square.

More than 20 people have been injured, one person who was injured said to Reuters, it appeared to be “intentional.”

It has been reported that the driver was drunk behind the wheel and has previous convictions of drink driving and police have said that they do not think this is terror related and is just an “isolated incident.”

The New York Police department has closed down the area and a man has been detained and posted this on Twitter:

It has been alleged that a former naval officer age 26, known as Richard Rojas from the Bronx district, was detained at the scene.

A witness said on Twitter:

Warning: You may find some of these images disturbing:

It has been reported that a witness saw a victim covered in blood and shoes were seen lying across the road.

Another person said this on Twitter:

The New York Fire Department posted this on Twitter:

 

