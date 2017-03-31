A “serious data breach” of MPs names and salaries published

Here’s what happened

A “serious data breach” is being investigated by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) after “staff names, salaries, rewards, working patterns and holiday entitlements” of MPs was published online today.

IPSA has written to MPs advising them that documents were available on the watchdogs “old website” for a few hours after an “error.”

IPSA chief executive Marcial Boo said: “I would like to reassure you that no information relating to the security of the individuals affected was made public - no addresses, no bank account details, no phone numbers, and no National Insurance numbers were disclosed.”

“However, we recognise that this was still extremely sensitive personal information.”

He added: “We believe that the information was accessible for around four hours and we will keep you updated with further details as we carry out a full investigation.”

“We take information security very seriously and the safety and security of MPs and their staff is a priority.”

“An investigation is currently under way and we have notified the Information Commissioner. We will be writing directly to all of those affected.”

“I sincerely apologise to you for the distress this has caused.”