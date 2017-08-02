A quarter of Brits would invest in business if they won a jackpot win

What would you do?

One in four Britons (24 per cent) would invest in a business if they won a substantial amount of money, according to new research.

More than a third (36 per cent) would continue working following a substantial lottery win, and one in six (16 per cent) would work for a charity if they won the jackpot, revealed a survey of 2,000 UK adults by online games destination, WinkSlots.com as part of the Working After Winning Report.

The property industry was the most popular area of investment, with 27 per cent saying they would plough their winnings into bricks and mortar.

Those who would invest their jackpot winnings also listed banking and finance (19 per cent), hospitality (18 per cent), automotive (14 per cent), tourism & leisure (14 per cent) and information technology (6 per cent) industries as popular places of investment.

The survey also revealed that the average Brit wouldn’t deem anything less than £5.4m enough to quit their day job.

11 per cent would retrain for a different career after winning a large cash sum, with one in five (21 per cent) saying they would choose to do so in the digital media industry.

Other popular industries to retrain in included, film (18 per cent), travel (16 per cent), music (14 per cent) sports (nine per cent), and science (eight per cent).

A Wink Slots spokesperson said: “We often talk about what we would do with our winnings, but not what we would do after hitting the jackpot. It’s great to see a third of Britons enjoy their jobs so much that they would continue working despite their windfall, and that some would even use the opportunity to retrain or volunteer their time for charity.

“The amount we would want to win before giving up our day job shows that we are cautious and tend to think long term when it comes to retirement – we want to ensure we have enough money to last through the years before entirely giving up work.”

Upon winning a large sum of money, 83 per cent of Britons would not tell their boss, with just eight per cent saying they would admit to how much they had won.

While 46 per cent would confide in their colleagues about their winnings, but 32 per cent would disclose the amount won.

Unsurprisingly, we are most likely to share the good news with our family (83 per cent) and friends (73 per cent).