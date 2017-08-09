90 per cent of Businesses are losing out on billions due to poor ethics

Conscientious customers want trust in their trollies and good practice with their goods

Businesses in the UK who want to grow their profits need to shout about their credentials as much as they do about their products, according to a new survey.

Picky British shoppers have revealed their habits and preferences when it comes to choosing one business over another, and it has nothing to do with what’s on the shelves.

The survey by the UKs waste management agency BusinessWaste.co.uk asked more than 2000 people about their high street habits up and down the country, and found that it’s not just bargains we’re checking out when we’re window shopping.

90 per cent of people surveyed said they always take a business’s accreditation and record into account when it comes to things like tax, hygiene, staff morale and environmental issues.

A business proudly displaying its certifications for all to see is a big draw for customers, who look for signs that the management are running a responsible establishment.

Among the things customers look out for are hygiene certificates, with 95 per cent of people saying this was extremely important to them.

45 per cent of those asked said they would only consider using businesses that pay their tax in the UK, while a massive 75 per cent wanted to see indications that companies they use are taking care of the planet.

As well as all of this official accreditation, customers are also shopping around for businesses with happy and loyal staff, demonstrating that businesses are looking after their employees properly behind the scenes.

Typical of the comments received from survey respondents were ‘I prefer to go to businesses where staff have worked for a long time’, ‘I judge a business by how friendly the staff are and whether they seem like they enjoy working there’ and ‘I don’t mind paying a bit extra for a place with staff who really care’.

While many businesses may claim they have outstanding service, cleanliness and environmental procedures, it’s the stamp of authority on certificates and official ratings that really count’s.

Ken Thompson, a high street shopper in Birmingham, said: “With things like zero hour contracts going around, and all that pollution and tax evasion going on, you can’t trust anyone these days unless they’ve got proof they’re really a good company. I want to know where my money’s going so I always look out for certificates to make sure I’m in the right place.”