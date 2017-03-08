5 things you may not know about Philip Hammond
Take a look..
Along with making his first and only Spring Budget speech, here’s a few more facts about Philip Hammond:
- Hammond has been the MP for Runnymede and Weybridge in Surrey since 1997;
- Married with three children, the 61 year-old originally grew up in Epping, Essex;
- He attended Shenfield High School in Brentwood where he was described as having shoulder-length black hair and a dark leather trench-coat. He went on to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics at University College, Oxford;
- Although his salary is a mere £134,565 a year, reports claim that Hammond has an estimated net worth of £8.2million making him the second richest serving MP;
- Despite starting out making money from being a DJ, his wealth stems from care-home builder Castlemead, that he set up in 1984.