5 things you didn’t know about our historic UK Chancellors
Do you know any of these fun facts?
- The first known Chancellor was Eustace Fauconberg who was also the Bishop of London in 1221
- Walter Giffard was also the Bishop of Bath and Wells in 1265 – 1266
- Sir Robert Peel was not only the Chancellor in 1834 he also became Prime Minister in in the same year. Sir Robert Peel was also the founder of the Metropolitan Police Force in 1829, based at Scotland Yard.
- Benjamin Disraeli was Chancellor of the Exchequer in 1852 and again in 1858. Disraeli twice served as Prime Minister and was Britain’s first ever Jewish Prime Minister.
- Sir Winston Churchill was Chancellor from 1924 to 1929 and was also our most famous cigar smoking Prime Minister. Churchill won the Nobel Prize in literature in 1953 and in 1963 he was the first of only 8 people to be made an honorary citizen of the United States.