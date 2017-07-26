£4.5m investment project for the Radisson Blu Hotel, Stansted

Big project announced

The 500-room Radisson Blu Hotel in Stansted is undertaking a £4.5m investment programme, enhancing guest rooms, two restaurants and the hotel’s Meetings and Events area. Work, which started in late 2016, is almost completed on the first phase of the upgrade of the airport hotel, which is due to be finalised by the end of August 2017. So far, 56 superior guest bedrooms and 37 business class bedrooms have been transformed. Station 169 – a brand new grill restaurant, recently opened its doors, providing an exciting new dining option for guests at the hotel. Over the summer, additional work will be undertaken to enhance the Meetings and Events area, and the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant will be completely remodelled, with new concept Collage launching, offering a brand new British-inspired menu.

“We are very excited about the changes we’re making. The new guest rooms are stylish yet comfortable, and with the launch of the two new restaurant concepts, we really hope to exceed our guests’ expectations. This is a significant investment for us and represents a discernible change for the hotel, reaffirming our commitment to a great guest experience. We are confident that this enhanced product offering and the new Station 169 restaurant concept, will help to reaffirm our position as one of Stansted Airport’s leading hotels” says Neal Holloway, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Stansted.

The use of metropolitan-inspired grey and red tones, and the addition of stylish new furnishings and artwork, has completely refreshed and evolved the hotel’s rooms. Superior rooms boast light and contemporary tones with Radisson’s BluPrint room style incorporated, creating a space that has been designed not just to be beautiful, but somewhere you want to spend time, a place to work smarter, or feel at home. BluPrint aims to blend definitive design classics with bespoke furniture, fixtures and fittings that revolve around core DNA components developed to create a perfect fusion of function and form.

The ‘Station 169’ grill restaurant, is fast becoming a destination in itself, and was named in honor of a historical site in the local area. During the Second World War, the United States Army Air Force crew set up the Station 169 base at Stansted, which eventually helped pave the way for D-Day and the liberation of Europe. Although very little remains of the original Station 169, it used to be the largest Ninth Air Force base in East Anglia, covering some 3,000 acres. Food in the new restaurant will be locally sourced, and the design concept will be in the style of an old American speakeasy restaurant, with modern jazz used to cement the laid-back ambience.

The refurbishment project has also seen the hotel’s meetings and events space restyled. Stylish new furnishings and decorations have been installed, and breakout areas enhanced, whilst the original 400 capacity ballroom theatre has been extended to accommodate up to 600 delegates at any one time – creating the largest meetings and events space in the area.