4,000 Wilko staff at risk of redundancy

Troubling week for retail

Wilko has warned almost 4,000 of its employees that they could lose their jobs.

The company said it will strip out a level of management roles across its stores but would create over 1,000 new roles as part of the changes.

The high street homeware store is the latest retailer to announce plans to scale down the work force after Asda and Sainsbury’s both announced plans to cut jobs earlier this week.

The company said the ‘simplified retail team structure’ would ‘ensure it is best placed to continue to thrive within an ever-changing retail landscape and to ensure it can operate successfully and competitively’.

Antony Houghton, Wilko’s retail director, said the company was “committed to the future growth of the business and reviewing how we stay relevant to our customers. We do this by making sure all retail operations are fit for the future in order to provide customers with the best possible service.”

He added: “As a family-run business, we care greatly about team members and know that change is never easy. We are working with our recognised trade union the GMB, listening to team members and offering support at all levels. We are entering into a long period of consultation and wherever possible are aiming to redeploy team members into new roles and offering help and support to those seeking new opportunities.

“These changes do not affect our commitment to the growth of Wilko, online shopping and bolstering infrastructure for growth, including new stores, we will continue to deliver a more efficient consumer experience and respond to customer’s changing needs.”