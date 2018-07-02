37% of UK workers ‘forced to commute’ during the heatwave

New research shows

As the heatwave continues, 37% of workers have no choice but to brave the commute and unpredictable workplace temperaturesbecause their employers are demanding they travel to the office, according to research from business communications company, Fuze.

Despite having to travel to the office, 84% of workers think they would be just as productive working from home, the beach, or more adventurous locations - if they were provided with the right technology.

The top five most appealing locations to work from are:

From home – 83% In a café or bar – 42% The beach – 39% In a park – 37% By the pool – 34%

Other appealing places to work include a campsite (29%) and even a safari lodge (30%).

Commenting on the research findings, Bradlee Allen, Product Marketing Manager at Fuze said: “During the high temperatures this week, many workers have not been given the opportunity or the tools to work more flexibly. With the government issuing a health warning because of the heat, the impact of this goes far beyond commuting nightmares and sweltering offices.

“Our research shows that workers are confident in their ability to work productively from anywhere. If businesses have the right technology in place and a company culture that supports more flexible working practices, unnecessary stress and discomfort can be easily avoided.”