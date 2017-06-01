26m Brits are preparing for a summer getaway spending an average of £1,253 per holiday

How much do you spend?

As eager Brits get ready to down tools and take a well-earned holiday, new research from VoucherCodes.co.uk reveals that a staggering 26m Brits are set to head off on a summer getaway this year, spending an average of £1,253 per person, per trip, taking into account all the associated costs, including travel, accommodation and food and drink. This is an increase on the 21.9m holidaymakers who went away last year, shelling out an average of £1,315 on their travels.

Bucket-list Brits: 3.12m planning a ‘once in a lifetime’ adventure this summer

Club Med: Spain, France, Italy and Greece top the list of holiday hotspots

Price first: Brits put the cost of a holiday before cultural attractions and the quality of accommodation

Brits cutting back on trips to theme parks, sporting events and spas while on holiday this year

Location, location, location

Eschewing sunnier climes, nearly one third (28 per cent) of UK adults are opting to go on a staycation in the UK this year, spending a total of £667, with more over 55’s planning a trip on home turf than any other age group.

Meanwhile, over one quarter (26 per cent) of holidaymakers are planning a beach holiday abroad, setting aside an average outlay of £1,348. Families with children are the most likely to hit the beach, with over one third (35 per cent) planning to take their buckets and spades abroad this year, however it seems those with children under four prefer to stay home and avoid the travel hassle, with four in 10 (42 per cent) settling for a UK trip.

Thanks to the soaring popularity of city break destinations including Barcelona and Copenhagen, over one in ten (13 per cent) will be going on a city break abroad this year, spending an average of £1,167. Shorter trips appear to be a popular choice for students and younger Brits, with more 18 to 24 year olds planning a city break than any other age group in the UK.

Bucket-list Brits

Despite the longstanding popularity of these more traditional holidays, it seems many are starting to take notice of more unconventional breaks; 3.12m Brits are planning a ‘bucket-list’ holiday this summer - a trip involving an unforgettable, once in a lifetime experience such as a journey to one of the seven wonders of the world, with singletons and divorcees driving the trend forwards. Where cost is concerned, Brits are prepared to spend significantly more on bucket-list holidays, with those planning to go on such a trip planning on setting aside an average of £2,165 for their trip, more than three times the expected outlay for those planning a staycation this year.

When it comes to destinations, Spain tops the list of popular countries that Brits are planning to visit this year, followed by European hotspots France, Italy and Greece.

Top 10 Destinations for Brits to Visit This Summer (Outside of the UK) Average cost per person, per trip 1. Spain £1,326 2. France £1,243 3. Italy £1,585 4. Greece £1,325 5. United States £2,367

Motivated by money

It appears Brits are primarily driven by price when deciding where to go on holiday, with one quarter (25 per cent) revealing the cost of a trip to be the most important factor when choosing a suitable destination, followed by the locations’ cultural offering (20 per cent) and the quality of accommodation (18 per cent).

The study also revealed nearly three in 10 UK adults (28 per cent) have gone away for an odd length of time (e.g. six or 13 days) to avoid pricey airfares, while more than one in 10 (11 per cent) have booked indirect flights with long stopovers to help save money on their holiday. Meanwhile, nearly one in five savvy spenders (18 per cent) reveal they have used voucher code apps or websites to get a discount on their travel or accommodation.

But the cost cutting doesn’t stop at the booking stage; nearly one third of Brits (32 per cent) have made their own packed lunches to avoid paying for meals at the airport. Compared to last year, holidaymakers are also planning on cutting back significantly on entertainment this summer, spending nearly one third (27 per cent) less this year on entertainment including water sports, theme parks, gigs and sporting events while away than last year (an expected £104 this year versus 2016’s average outlay of £133). Spend on spa treatments and massages is also on the decline, with Brits setting aside £65 on relaxation this year, compared to £96 last year.

Students and young professionals were found to be the savviest of all holiday-goers, with more 18 to 34 year olds taking steps to reduce the overall cost of their summer getaway, while the older generation are more likely to throw caution to the wind, taking less measures than any other age group to bag a bargain on their trip. Regionally, city dwellers in London were found to be the savviest savers when it comes to saving money on their holidays, perhaps as a result of earnings going towards soaring property prices in the capital - while those in the West Midlands were found to be the least savvy.

“Whether you are planning a holiday at home this summer or jetting off somewhere further afield, it’s interesting to see Brits spending more cautiously this year, with more emphasis being placed on price when booking summer getaways,” said Anita Naik, Lifestyle Editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk. “However, you choose to spend your break, it’s always worth shopping around and booking well in advance or at the last minute to get the best deals, or try researching online and planning your own sightseeing tours, to avoid paying for costly excursions and group tours once you reach your destination.’’