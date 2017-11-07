2018 Veuve Clicquot business woman award calls for nominations

Find out more

Veuve Clicquot has launched its quest to find the recipient of the 45th Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award.

The award, which counts Dame Marjorie Scardino DBE FRSA, Anya Hindmarch MBE and Alison Brittain, CEO Whitbread as past winners, celebrates the success of businesswomen worldwide. It is awarded to those who share the same qualities as Madame Clicquot: her enterprising spirit, her courage and the determination necessary to accomplish her business goals.

It is the first and longest-running international award created specifically to recognise the contribution that women have made to business life.

Last year saw the addition of the Veuve Clicquot Social Purpose Award, won by Jude Kelly CBE, Artistic Director at Southbank Centre. In 2018, this award will again aim to celebrate businesswomen championing social purpose beyond their core business case.

This award mirrors Madame Clicquot’s passion for creating and curating strong, long standing business relationships, loyalty, and a commitment to business beyond profit.

The Veuve Clicquot New Generation Award continues to be synonymous with unearthing and celebrating, exciting new female talent in the UK. It recognises the success and vision of female entrepreneurs between the ages of 25 and 35, with the winner reflecting the core attributes that Madame Clicquot exhibited in her formative years, such as a fearless approach and innovative thinking to achieve her goals.

Julie Nollet, Marketing & Communications Director, Moët Hennessy UK said: “We are thrilled to once again be opening the voting process to the public, now in our 45th year, The Business Woman Awards continue in not only giving the spotlight to those women who deserve recognition for their success but also women who act as a clear role model to future generations.

“We ask the public to nominate inspirational women who have influenced them; businesswomen that can encourage others to start a business or motivate the next generation to lead our biggest businesses.

“Madame Clicquot was an exceptional female entrepreneur, and through these awards we keep her legacy alive by celebrating those who embody her trailblazing attitude and success she achieved in disrupting champagne production.”

Jude Kelly CBE, Artistic Director at Southbank Centre said: “Winning the first ever Veuve Clicquot Social Purpose Award last year has given me an incredible platform to spread the word about what we are doing at Southbank Centre – in particular, our WOW festivals – and hopefully inspire other female business leaders.



“I want to use the momentum and enlarged community created by the awards to help support other women and develop the next generation of businesses with social purpose at their heart. I can’t wait to see who this year’s round of award brings to the forefront.”

Veuve Clicquot owes its extraordinary reputation to a remarkable modern woman: Madame Clicquot. Married in 1798 to François Clicquot, owner of a Champagne business, and widowed at 27, she took control of the business.

Madame Clicquot demonstrated her innovative spirit in 1810 by producing the first vintage wine of the Champagne region and later invented the first “riddling table” in 1816, as a way to clarify Champagne. Adopted across the Champagne region, this method is still used today by all Houses.

The call for nominations for the 45th Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award, New Generation Award and Social Purpose Award acts as the starting point in the search for the best female business talent in the UK. This will result in up to three exceptional women being awarded at a prestigious ceremony in London in May 2018.

Judges for the 2018 Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award come from a mixture of past winners, as well as industry titans and networkers including Sarah Wood, Founder, Unruly; Caroline Michel, CEO, Peters Fraser & Dunlop; Moira Benigson, CEO, MBS Group.