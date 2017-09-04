What are they?

He is keeping the world waiting with bated breath as he shows off his military muscle including the latest and what is thought to be the biggest test yet.

Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong-Un…

1. He went to school in Switzerland secretly as ‘Pak Un’

He attended the top private school the International School of Berne in Switzerland under a pseudonym Pak-un but proved to be poor academically and was more interested in music and basketball. His father eventually moved him to a state school where he was put in a lower grade.

2. No one is sure of his age

He is believed to be the world’s youngest leader but his real age is a mystery. It is thought he was born in either 1982, 1983 or 1984.

3. He allegedly had plastic surgery to resemble his grandfather Kim II Sung

4. In 2012 he was named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by The Onion newspaper

The sartorial story was picked up by China’s The Peoples’s Daily who took it for a real story. Of his award the newspaper said:“With his devastatingly handsome, round face, his boyish charm, and his strong, sturdy frame, this Pyongyang-bred heartthrob is every woman’s dream come true.”

5. He is good friends with NBA star Dennis Rodman

The unlikely friendship is thanks to his basketball obsession and the NBA star has made serval trips to visit the North Korean leader.

6. He has a serious addiction to Swiss cheese

During his time in Switzerland he developed an obsession with Swiss cheese. He reportedly spends tens of thousands of pounds to import the cheese while his people starve.

7. His popular haircut is called ‘ambitious’

He reportedly passed a decree that means male North Koreans are ordered to have a similar hairstyle. He is believed to be scared of barbers so cuts his own hair.

8. He executed his uncle and grieving aunt

He reportedly ordered the execution of his uncle Jang Song-Thaek, who was second in command, after he was accused of attempting to over throw the state. His aunt who was angry at her husband’s execution was also reportedly silenced by poisoning.

9. He is a general with no military experiences

He is the essentially the head of the military but has no experience, making him the highest ranking military commander with no training.

10. He jailed a minister who did not sufficiently grieve for his father Kim Jong-il

He jailed one of his ministers into jail for “insufficient grieving” the death of his father’s Kim Jong-il. It was also reported that he sentenced the assistant chief of the Ministry of the People’s Armed Forces to death by mortar for being drunk during mourning.