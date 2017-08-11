10 crazy facts about Snapchat

What are they?

1. Not always called Snapchat

When it first started in 2011 it was originally named Picaboo, thankfully the next year it was renamed Snapchat.

2. 34 times a charm

Snapchat founders Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown, who were students at Stanford University when they came up with the idea, had tried 34 projects until they found Snapchat. If at first you don’t succeed and all that.

3. The idea

The inspiration for disappearing messages came after a friend of Spiegel and Murphy regretted sending a photo to someone. Let’s face it we’ve all been there!

4. Over 3bn snaps everyday

There are over three billion snaps a day, that’s a lot of selfies!

5. Over 150m active users a day

There are 150m active users of Snapchat each a day, Facebook has over 1bn.

6. Drinks are the most snapped

According to statistics 93 per cent of Snapchat users have sent a picture of someone else, delightful drinks need to be shared with friends.

7. Facebook wants to buy Snapchat

Mark Zuckerberg really wanted to buy Snapchat and offered to buy and it for a billion dollars but was rejected. He then offered $3bn and was also rejected. Not many people say no to Mr Zuckerberg but it seems the founders may have done the right thing as they are now billionaires themselves after taking the company public earlier this year.

Facebook and Instagram both now have their story sharing platforms to rival Snapchat.

8. Ghostface Chillah

He’s the second most famous Ghost after our favourite Casper and is seen by over 150m people every day when they open the app. The Snapchat mascot AKA “Ghostface Chillah” was a name Brown derived from Ghostface Killah of the group Wu-Tang Clan.

9. Women snap more than men

70 per cent of users are female compared to just 30 per cent. Us girls love to share.

10. Most popular filter

Of course it’s the dog, who wouldn’t want to look like a cute pooch! You can even buy by props in the real world to create the look