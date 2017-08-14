UK Innovation hub bolsters offering for start-ups with three venture development hires 

Here’s what they said

UK Innovation Hub by Innogy, which exists to accelerate solutions to energy transition by identifying and collaborating with Britain’s brightest entrepreneurial talent, has bolstered its offering for entrepreneurs and start-ups with the appointment of three highly experienced venture developers.

Odysseas Bassioukas, Alban Bressand and Tomas Ivan all join Innovation Hub’s London outpost to lead the company’s UK venture development operations. They will assume responsibility for identifying, on-boarding and mentoring start-ups and entrepreneurs through the UK Innovation Hub founder programme. Their role will be to combine the best practice of venture capital investing and business mentoring to nurture entrepreneurial talent and provide start-ups with the tools needed to succeed.

Kate Jack, country lead for UK Innovation Hub, said: “Venture Developers are a key part of our business in supporting the identification and partner opportunities with disruptive new business models in the energy space.

“Their role as experts and mentors is central to our ethos of harnessing ideas, innovation and technologies to propel the UK’s energy transition movement. These hires will enable us to better discover and target potential founders and support them in the realisation of their global ambitions.”

Mr Bassioukas joins UK Innovation Hub following a successful career co-founding and leading start-ups in the energy sector. He has held senior management positions in the aerospace industry, and has a MEng/BEng degree in Aerospace Systems Engineering from Coventry University. Odysseas is passionate about technology, design and innovation and will use his experience to add value to UK Innovation Hub through the development of highly collaborative and creative work environments.

Mr Bressand has a background in utility scale renewables (wind, solar and battery storage) and distributed demand response aggregation. He was previously doing strategy and business development at RES and with Reactive Technologies Ltd. Alban has a deep understanding of the energy transition and believes that only the most cost-effective solutions will succeed in creating a more sustainable society.

Mr Ivan previously founded a start-up within the retail and digital space, and has worked on various entrepreneurial development projects for global corporations including P&G and HP. Tomas is looking forward to discovering disruptive new business models and mentoring start-ups to help them reach their potential.