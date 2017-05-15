TRIBE raises £1m in just four days through Crowdcube

Woah

Just four days since TRIBE launched its £1m Crowdcube campaign, the natural sports nutrition brand has already reached its seven-digit target. The campaign, due to end on Friday 9 June, has now entered an overfunding phase, with 25 days left for additional investment.

Founded by school friends Guy Hacking, Rob Martineau and Tom Stancliffe, and first developed in neon pink, hair-straightener sealed pouches within Rob’s family kitchen, TRIBE’s new funds will help launch further product to its 20+ strong line up, improve its e-commerce and digital marketing offerings, and re-invigorate its event arm.

Inspired by Run for Love, a charity run involving 39 marathons in 30 days across Eastern Europe in 2013, TRIBE is the healthy nutrition solution in a marketplace of refined sugars and chemicals.

With targets already met, TRIBE are hosting the second of two fundraising participation events tomorrow, Tuesday 16 May, providing potential investors the chance to meet TRIBE’s three co-founders during a London TRIBE run. This follows a successful London to Oxford cycle on Saturday, 13 May for TRIBE’s community.

TRIBE has a customer base of 25,000+ members and 10,000 outdoor event attendees, and has posted consecutive month-on-month growth of over 20 per cent since Q3 2015. With product packaged into tailored subscription TRIBE Packs, the brand is one of the most interesting in its market.

By 2025, TRIBE aims to become the biggest sports nutrition brand in Europe by 2025 and, with consecutive monthly growth of over 20 per cent since Q3 2015 combined with a hugely successful fundraising round, it is well on its way.

For more information and to invest in TRIBE today, go to: crowdcube.com/tribe