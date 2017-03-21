‘The Maserati 100’ Maserati and The Sunday Times to reveal 100 game-changing entrepreneurs

What’s this?

Luxury Italian car manufacturer, Maserati, and The Sunday Times will reveal the 2017 ‘Maserati 100’ index inside The Sunday Times on 26th March.

The four-page pull-out supplement named, ‘The Maserati 100’, recognises one hundred entrepreneurs who are British disruptors of our times. By using ground-breaking and unique business models, these entrepreneurs have revolutionised their respective industries.

Maserati itself was founded over 100 years ago by the Maserati brothers who were entrepreneurs, and indeed disruptors of their time. Originally a motorsport works, the family made a ground-breaking move in 1926 by acquiring Diatto’s racing materials including chassis, gearboxes and other components to create the very first Maserati car, the Tipo 26. The car quickly made its name on the Italian motor racing scene resulting in the brothers working non-stop to meet demand, producing a total of 43 Tipo 26 race cars.

Amongst those individuals named in the index are, Paul Lindley, of Ella’s Kitchen; the biggest organic baby food brand in the UK recognised for its dedication to reducing childhood hunger and obesity, and, Emily Brooke; founder of urban cycling brand, Blaze.

The Maserati 100 will be published in the Business section of The Sunday Times on 26th March and will also be featured, along with exclusive interviews and video content on a dedicated microsite.