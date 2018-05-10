Europe’s weird and wonderful eating habits revealed
…ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest
With the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest hitting our screens this weekend, millions of Brits will be gearing up for the all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza, but new research from Uber Eats has found that just like we love to support homegrown talent, our taste buds favour cuisines from home soil.
According to Uber Eats data, the most popular cuisine in Europe is American, followed by Italian and then Japanese. The Brits, however, stuck to their guns, listing fish & chips as their favourite cuisine, with 56 per cent confessing their love for the chippy. Not far behind came the burger at 48 per cent and kebabs at 36 per cent
When it comes to British taste buds, 43 per cent revealed they have a sweet tooth - alongside the rest of Europe, of which 37 per cent revealed sweet was their favourite flavour, according to the survey of 4,000 Europeans.
Other key takeaways from the survey include:
UK eating and food delivery habits revealed
- Netflix and chill: When it comes to matters of the bedroom, the Brits have a large appetite, with over 40 per cent confessing they’ve ordered a takeaway for “Netflix and chill”, while nearly 50 per cent admit to eating takeaway in bed
- Pay Day food: 21 per cent of Brits say they order a takeaway after being paid, whilst over a quarter order in when they are celebrating
- Fake it to make it: 20 per cent of Brits have cheekily ordered a takeaway and pretended to have cooked it themselves
- Takeaway to the rescue: When Brits simply can’t decide what to eat for dinner, 35 per cent resort to ordering food delivery from different restaurants to accommodate their families’ varied taste palettes
- Family comes first: Almost 60 per cent said they have cooked two or more different meals because their loved ones have different food preferences
- Family feuds: Almost 55 per cent of Brits admit to having a disagreement with their partner or kids about what to eat for dinner.